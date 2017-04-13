Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 13, 2017 2:10 AM

Crime Q&A: Who was man found shot in crashed SUV in Orangevale?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: Last year there was a news report of a shooting at the corner of Beech and Greenback in Orangevale. We’ve never seen any follow-up on this. Was the victim local? Was the shooter caught?

Ed, Orangevale

A: A man was found shot in an SUV near the intersection of Beech Avenue and Greenback Lane in the early morning hours of June 12, 2015.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Jhan Mineses of Orangevale. No arrests have been reported in the fatal shooting.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies received calls reporting gunshots heard in the area about 1:25 a.m., according a Sheriff’s Department news release. When deputies arrived in the area, they came upon a single-vehicle crash on Beech Avenue south of Greenback Lane. Mineses was found inside the SUV with at least one gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

