Teen suspected of selling drugs at Placer County skate park

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs at a Loomis skate park.
The arrest occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday after Placer County sheriff’s deputies discovered the youth in possession of marijuana and 250 Xanax pills, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Xanax is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders.
The boy ran from deputies. A detective found him running behind the Loomis train depot and took him into custody without incident, the news release said.
The teen was booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession and sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. His name was not released because of his age.
