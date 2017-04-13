Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 13, 2017 8:27 PM

Teen suspected of selling drugs at Placer County skate park

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs at a Loomis skate park.

The arrest occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday after Placer County sheriff’s deputies discovered the youth in possession of marijuana and 250 Xanax pills, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Xanax is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders.

The boy ran from deputies. A detective found him running behind the Loomis train depot and took him into custody without incident, the news release said.

The teen was booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession and sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. His name was not released because of his age.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County 1:08

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County
Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests 0:44

Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests
Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop 5:04

Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos