Placer sheriff’s deputies seek man accused of credit card fraud

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of credit card fraud.
The man used an unidentified victim’s information to buy a Best Buy credit card and purchase an Apple MacBook Pro 13 laptop, valued at more than $1,900, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 916-652-2423. Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest, should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.
