Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 14, 2017 12:06 PM

Woodland boy, 11, dies in crash on I-5 in Yolo County

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

An 11-year-old boy died Thursday when the vehicle he was riding in on Interstate 5 near the Sacramento River was struck from behind.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle driven by Caleb Cobb Huiskens, 35, of Grass Valley was southbound on I-5 between Woodland and Sacramento International Airport about 4:45 p.m. Thursday when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

The Woodland boy, who was in the vehicle struck by Huiskens, died at the hospital from his injuries. Two other people in vehicle that was crashed into suffered minor injuries.

Huiskens’ vehicle also subsequently hit another vehicle, but no injuries were suffered in that crash. Huiskens also escaped injury, according to the CHP.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County 1:08

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County
Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests 0:44

Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests
Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop 5:04

Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos