Woodland boy, 11, dies in crash on I-5 in Yolo County

An 11-year-old boy died Thursday when the vehicle he was riding in on Interstate 5 near the Sacramento River was struck from behind.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle driven by Caleb Cobb Huiskens, 35, of Grass Valley was southbound on I-5 between Woodland and Sacramento International Airport about 4:45 p.m. Thursday when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
The Woodland boy, who was in the vehicle struck by Huiskens, died at the hospital from his injuries. Two other people in vehicle that was crashed into suffered minor injuries.
Huiskens’ vehicle also subsequently hit another vehicle, but no injuries were suffered in that crash. Huiskens also escaped injury, according to the CHP.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments