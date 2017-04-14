Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 14, 2017 9:16 PM

Free smoke alarms to be installed at homes in North Highlands neighborhood

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and volunteers will launch an effort next week to make sure homes are equipped with working smoke alarms.

Noting that smoke alarms stop working properly after 10 years, the department’s Station 42 and volunteers are looking to install free smoke alarms in homes in North Highlands’ Terrace Heights neighborhood, east of McClellan Park. Installations are planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 and 22 at homes on Stephen and Karl drives and nearby streets.

North Highlands is a priority because older home are considered high risk if they lack working smoke alarms or don’t have enough of them, according to a Fire District news release. Many households include multiple generations who face challenges getting out of a home safely in a fire.

Assisting in the project are members of the Community Emergency Response Team and volunteers from Bay Alarm, a North Highlands business. During the coming week, they will be placing fliers on doorsteps to alert residents to the free smoke-alarm installation offer.

Volunteers will install smoke alarms in the hallway to bedrooms and in each bedroom. In multistory homes, at least one smoke alarm will be installed on floors without bedrooms. Fire District stresses that, with as little as two minutes to escape, multiple smoke alarms are needed to warn residents of a house fire.

Metro Fire will continue the community effort in North Highlands as smoke alarm donations and grants become available, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County 1:08

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County
Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests 0:44

Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests
Police tackle man for jaywalking 11:32

Police tackle man for jaywalking

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos