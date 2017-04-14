Crime Q&A: Any arrests in death of man found shot on Christmas 2015 in Oak Park area?

Q: I had a very good friend, Brian Hunter, who was shot Dec. 25, 2015, and died Jan. 8, 2016. Was there an arrest or conviction in the case?
Debra, Sacramento
A: No arrests have been reported in the death of 50-year-old Brian Hunter, who was found on Christmas night 2015 near UC Davis Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sacramento police responded about 10:07 p.m. to the area of Sherman and Miller ways in the Oak Park area regarding a man who had been shot. The Sacramento Fire Department took Hunter to UC Davis Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his death on Jan. 8, 2016.
Hunter’s twin sister, Kellie Hunter, told The Sacramento Bee at the time of her brother’s death that family and friends last saw Brian on Christmas Eve. He lived in South Sacramento and they did not know why he would have been in the Oak Park area. They speculated that he might have been shot elsewhere and dropped off near the medical center.
Kellie Hunter said the keys to her brother’s motorcycle were in his pocket when he was found, but his motorcycle had not been located.
Brian Hunter grew up in Sacramento and spent most of his adult life working in construction, his sister said.
He was featured in a story in The Bee in 2007 after he held the hand of a dying man at the scene of a crash on Highway 99, then sought out the man’s family to provide them solace regarding their loved one’s final moments.
