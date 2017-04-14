Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 14, 2017 10:09 PM

Man shot at home near Sacramento City College

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting at a residence south of Sacramento City College in which one man was injured.

Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said police received a call about 8:40 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of 23rd Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Matthew said the injured man was conscious and talking when officers arrived and was transported to a area hospital. No information was available regarding his condition.

Matthew said the circumstances leading to the shooting had not been determined, and no suspects had been identified.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County 1:08

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County
Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests 0:44

Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests
Police tackle man for jaywalking 11:32

Police tackle man for jaywalking

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos