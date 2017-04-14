Man shot at home near Sacramento City College

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting at a residence south of Sacramento City College in which one man was injured.
Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said police received a call about 8:40 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of 23rd Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Matthew said the injured man was conscious and talking when officers arrived and was transported to a area hospital. No information was available regarding his condition.
Matthew said the circumstances leading to the shooting had not been determined, and no suspects had been identified.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
