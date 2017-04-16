Sacto 911

April 16, 2017 4:42 PM

Stockton police investigate officer-involved shooting

By Jessica Hice

The Stockton Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in east Stockton.

Stockton officers arrived a little after 1 p.m. to investigate a domestic violence report near Filbert and Washington streets. An unidentified man tried to flee in a vehicle, hitting a patrol car and an uninvolved vehicle in the area, according to a press release.

A Stockton officer then shot the suspect, the press release said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers involved were not injured, according to Stockton police.

The incident is under investigation and police have canvassed the area. Stockton police say to avoid the area as streets are closed.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

