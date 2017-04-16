Antioch man dies after his car collides with Peterbilt truck

A 21-year-old Antioch man died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle overturned following a collision in Pleasant Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said the unidentified man was driving a Chevy Impala eastbound on Sankey Road with passenger Leeann Aitcheson, 22, of Antioch, when he stopped at a stop sign at Pleasant Grove Road just after 12:30 p.m.
Manuel Aguirre, 63, of Rio Linda was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt truck cab on Pleasant Grove Road toward Sankey Road when the driver of the Impala pulled into the intersection, the CHP said in a press release.
Aguirre slammed on his breaks but hit the driver’s side of the Impala, the press release said, forcing the Chevy to turn over.
The Pleasant Grove and East Nicolaus Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the 21-year-old dead. Aitcheson was transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital with major injuries, police said. Both she and the driver were wearing seat belts.
Police said they are still investigating to determine if alcohol or drug use played a part in the collision.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
Comments