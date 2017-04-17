UC Berkeley student from Elk Grove dies in fall from balcony

A young woman who died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Berkeley was from Elk Grove, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office identified her as 21-year old Kimberly Tze.
The Berkeleyside website said that authorities were called to the 2700 block of Dwight Way early Sunday morning where a woman was reported to have fallen from a third-floor balcony.
Berkeley Fire Department paramedics transported to her the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Tze was a junior majoring in computer science at the University of California, according to her LinkedIn account. She also listed on LinkedIn that she participated last summer in a software engineer internship at the technology company Originate.
Berkeley police are investigating what lead to Tze's fall.
In 2015, during a party, a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, killing six Irish students and injuring seven others.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments