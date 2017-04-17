Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 17, 2017 11:40 AM

UC Berkeley student from Elk Grove dies in fall from balcony

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A young woman who died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Berkeley was from Elk Grove, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office identified her as 21-year old Kimberly Tze.

The Berkeleyside website said that authorities were called to the 2700 block of Dwight Way early Sunday morning where a woman was reported to have fallen from a third-floor balcony.

Berkeley Fire Department paramedics transported to her the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Tze was a junior majoring in computer science at the University of California, according to her LinkedIn account. She also listed on LinkedIn that she participated last summer in a software engineer internship at the technology company Originate.

Berkeley police are investigating what lead to Tze's fall.

In 2015, during a party, a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, killing six Irish students and injuring seven others.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento 1:01

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento
Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley 1:01

Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley
Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building 0:13

Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos