RV fire leads to inspection of scorched Highway 50 overpass at T Street in Sacramento
An RV fire on Sunday night (April 16, 2017) spread into expansion joints of the Highway 50 overpass above T Street. Sacramento Fire Department and Cosumnes Fire crews inspect and then douse the expansion joints under the freeway in this video. A portion of T Street was closed while officials assessed the scorched overpass.
Sacramento Fire Department@SacFirePio
