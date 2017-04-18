Sacto 911

April 18, 2017 7:25 AM

Sacramento man arrested during search for musical instruments stolen from high school

By Bill Lindelof

A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with the theft of dozens of musical instruments from the band room at Armijo High School in Fairfield.

Christian McCollister, 20, of Sacramento was booked into Solano County Jail on Friday on suspicion of receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and being an accessory to a crime.

Staff at the Fairfield High School discovered on April 10 that dozens of brass and woodwind instruments had been stolen from the band room on campus. Most were school property, but several were the property of students.

Two days after the discovery of the theft, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property. A search of a home turned up two of the stolen instruments, worth $10,000. One of the instruments that was recovered was a 100-year-old English horn.

A third person, Jonathan Olea, 18, of Fairfield is being sought by Fairfield police in connection with the theft of the instruments. Police recommend that potential buyers of used musical instruments closely examine them.

Instruments being offered for sale could be from the Armijo High theft. Many of the instruments taken are marked as being the property of either Armijo High School or Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

