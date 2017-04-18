Two correctional officers hurt in fight during evening meal at Mule Creek State Prison

Two correctional officers at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione suffered minor injuries when they were allegedly hit by inmates while in the mess hall.
At dinner Monday, an officer confronted an inmate who was noticed taking an extra food tray from the serving line. The inmate and his cellmate then attacked the officer, hitting him in the head, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
Another correctional officer, who came to the first officer’s aid, was also struck by the two inmates. Additional staff, using force and pepper spray, brought the prisoners under control.
Both officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. One officer suffered a broken thumb, loosened teeth and a swollen lip. Both officers were bruised.
The inmates were placed in segregation, pending the results of an investigation. Mule Creek prison, which houses about 3,600 minimum, medium and maximum-custody inmates, is about 60 miles southeast of Sacramento.
