April 18, 2017 2:26 PM

Roseville man with dementia reported missing

By Cathy Locke

Roseville police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who suffers from dementia and was last seen Monday in Rancho Cordova.

Gregory Brown, 62, a Roseville resident, was last seen near his former home on Blackpool Way in Rancho Cordova, according to a Police Department news release. Police said he suffers from dementia and other health problems.

Brown is described as black, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call a local law enforcement agency or the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000, ext. 1.

