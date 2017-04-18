Thief steals flag intended for Air Force veteran’s widow

A United States flag to be presented to the family of an Air Force veteran during a burial service was among items stolen from a Roseville residence.

The theft occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. The flag, in a case, was stolen from an open garage in a neighborhood near Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Baseline Road, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.

The service flag is for an Air Force veteran who is to be laid to rest this weekend. The flag was to be presented to the man’s wife of 25 years during the burial service, the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the flag is asked to email Community Service Officer Stephanie Giannini at sgiannini@roseville.ca.us.