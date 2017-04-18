Quadruple-homicide suspect Vasquez-Oliva to return to court in May

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva will return to a Sacramento courtroom in May in connection with the killings of his wife, children and a niece at a South Land Park home in March, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Vasquez, an office technician for the state Employment Development Department before the deadly incident, remains held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail on four counts of murder suspected in the slayings of Angelique Vasquez, 45, their two children, Mia Vasquez, 14, son Alvin Vasquez, 11, and niece Ashley Coleman, 21.

i

Prosecutors allege Vasquez used a blunt-force instrument to kill his wife and children and a knife to end Coleman’s life on March 22 at the home on 35th Avenue.

Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Thien Ho will prosecute the case. Court-appointed defense attorney Linda Parisi is representing Vasquez-Oliva.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi ordered Vasquez-Oliva to return to his courtroom May 18 for further proceedings.

A motive remains unknown in the killings.