Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 18, 2017 6:07 PM

Passer-by took photos of Target perfume thief, leading to conviction

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Sacramento man accused of stealing perfume from a Davis Target store and threatening a loss-prevention officer has been convicted of robbery.

A Yolo County jury on Monday also found that 29-year-old Adam Nersesyan used a knife during the robbery, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The District Attorney’s Office credited an alert passer-by with providing Davis police with photos that led to Nersesyan’s arrest following the robbery, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. April 4, 2016.

Nersesyan entered the store, selected various fragrances totaling more than $780 and concealed them in a stolen ice cooler, according to the news release. As Nersesyan left the store, he threatened a loss-prevention officer, then ran to a waiting getaway car.

A passer-by noticed the odd behavior and took photos of the car as it sped out of the parking lot. Based on the photos, a Davis police detective tracked the car to a residence outside the county. When contacted by the detective, the driver initially denied being present but later admitted driving Nersesyan to the Target store, the news release said.

Nersesyan tried to place the blame on his cousin, but after learning that the cousin had a distinctive tattoo on his face that was not visible in surveillance footage, the jury concluded that Nersesyan committed the robbery, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Nersesyan is to be sentenced May 26 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, who presided over the trial.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case 2:32

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case
Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 1:20

Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations
Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says 1:16

Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos