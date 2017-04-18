Passer-by took photos of Target perfume thief, leading to conviction

A Sacramento man accused of stealing perfume from a Davis Target store and threatening a loss-prevention officer has been convicted of robbery.
A Yolo County jury on Monday also found that 29-year-old Adam Nersesyan used a knife during the robbery, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The District Attorney’s Office credited an alert passer-by with providing Davis police with photos that led to Nersesyan’s arrest following the robbery, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. April 4, 2016.
Nersesyan entered the store, selected various fragrances totaling more than $780 and concealed them in a stolen ice cooler, according to the news release. As Nersesyan left the store, he threatened a loss-prevention officer, then ran to a waiting getaway car.
A passer-by noticed the odd behavior and took photos of the car as it sped out of the parking lot. Based on the photos, a Davis police detective tracked the car to a residence outside the county. When contacted by the detective, the driver initially denied being present but later admitted driving Nersesyan to the Target store, the news release said.
Nersesyan tried to place the blame on his cousin, but after learning that the cousin had a distinctive tattoo on his face that was not visible in surveillance footage, the jury concluded that Nersesyan committed the robbery, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Nersesyan is to be sentenced May 26 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, who presided over the trial.
