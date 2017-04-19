Plane headed from Truckee to Petaluma is reported long overdue

A single-engine airplane with only the pilot aboard that was headed for Petaluma is missing after taking off from Truckee.
The aircraft departed from the Tahoe-Truckee Airport but was reported overdue Monday evening by relatives of the pilot when the plane failed to arrive on schedule in Petaluma.
Air crews from the California Highway Patrol and the Civil Air Patrol are looking for the Socata TB20 airplane. The search was being conducted in Sierra County between Webber Lake and Jackson Meadows Reservoir.
