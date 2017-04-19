Two suspected of armed robbery of Orangevale 7-11 are arrested

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested two men suspected of holding up an Orangevale convenience store at gunpoint in March.
The two young men were clearly captured on store security video cameras. Their photographs were posted on Facebook by the sheriff’s department and published on sacbee.com.
On March 12, the robbers entered the 7-Eleven market at 6840 Woodmore Oaks Drive, sheriff’s deputies said. One of the robbers pointed a silver-colored handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
His accomplice came around the corner of the counter and scooped up cash from the register drawer. The two then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Their names have not been released.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
