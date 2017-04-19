Two suspected of armed robbery of Orangevale 7-11 are arrested

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:30 Fresno shooting suspect Kori Ali Muhammad in custody, police say 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 0:17 Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting 0:27 Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 1:09 Sean Thompson, pie wielding activist, attends City Council meeting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two robbers who held up an Orangevale convenience store at gunpoint were being sought by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies. The two young men wearing hoods did little to cover their faces, which were clearly captured on store security video cameras. Video created by David Caraccio