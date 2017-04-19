Sacto 911

April 19, 2017 2:01 PM

Attorneys for pie-throwing activist want police officers to testify in court

Attorneys for pie-throwing activist Sean Thompson who subpoenaed his mayoral target to testify at an upcoming trial are now calling on Sacramento police officers to take the stand in court.

Attorney Claire J. White on Wednesday filed more paperwork for 16 police officers to appear at trial in the pieing of former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson last September.

White on Tuesday called on Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Michelle Rhee, to testify in Thompson’s felony assault trial set for April 27 and demanded Sacramento police turn over any police reports that name Johnson as a suspect in alleged assaults.

A Sacramento Superior Court judge also ordered Sacramento police Tuesday to turn over nearly 70 photographs White said were taken by police during and after the Sept. 21 incident and would show evidence of her client’s injuries.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman ordered the photos be produced April 25 ahead of the April 27 trial date. Sacramento County prosecutors on Tuesday said Sacramento police are producing the photos, but had no plans to call Johnson to the stand. Prosecutors said the result would be a “show,” while adding that Thompson had already admitted to striking Johnson.

White said Thompson had the right to face his accuser in court and on Wednesday said Johnson was avoiding testifying at trial.

Thompson struck Johnson in the face with a banana cream pie at a benefit at the school last September and got a face full himself when the-then mayor and former NBA All-Star repeatedly punched the activist before being restrained by staff.

Thompson, freed on bail, faces a felony count of assault on a public official and misdemeanor assault on school grounds in Sacramento Superior Court.

Both Thompson and White have said the pieing was an act of political theater to draw attention to homelessness in Sacramento and what Thompson believed were Johnson’s failed attempts to address the issue.

On Tuesday, White said Thompson saw the pie incident as a last resort after trying to broach the issue in city council meetings, public forums and in work with the Occupy movement.

