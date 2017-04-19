Attorneys for pie-throwing activist want police officers to testify in court

Attorneys for pie-throwing activist Sean Thompson who subpoenaed his mayoral target to testify at an upcoming trial are now calling on Sacramento police officers to take the stand in court.

Attorney Claire J. White on Wednesday filed more paperwork for 16 police officers to appear at trial in the pieing of former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson last September.

White on Tuesday called on Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Michelle Rhee, to testify in Thompson’s felony assault trial set for April 27 and demanded Sacramento police turn over any police reports that name Johnson as a suspect in alleged assaults.

A Sacramento Superior Court judge also ordered Sacramento police Tuesday to turn over nearly 70 photographs White said were taken by police during and after the Sept. 21 incident and would show evidence of her client’s injuries.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman ordered the photos be produced April 25 ahead of the April 27 trial date. Sacramento County prosecutors on Tuesday said Sacramento police are producing the photos, but had no plans to call Johnson to the stand. Prosecutors said the result would be a “show,” while adding that Thompson had already admitted to striking Johnson.

White said Thompson had the right to face his accuser in court and on Wednesday said Johnson was avoiding testifying at trial.

Thompson struck Johnson in the face with a banana cream pie at a benefit at the school last September and got a face full himself when the-then mayor and former NBA All-Star repeatedly punched the activist before being restrained by staff.

Thompson, freed on bail, faces a felony count of assault on a public official and misdemeanor assault on school grounds in Sacramento Superior Court.

Both Thompson and White have said the pieing was an act of political theater to draw attention to homelessness in Sacramento and what Thompson believed were Johnson’s failed attempts to address the issue.

On Tuesday, White said Thompson saw the pie incident as a last resort after trying to broach the issue in city council meetings, public forums and in work with the Occupy movement.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center 0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 2:30 Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail 2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sean Thompson, pie wielding activist, attends City Council meeting Tuesday night, activist Sean Thompson went to the Sacramento City Council meeting to address Mayor Kevin Johnson. “This arena has been your circus,” he told the mayor. “You’ve been the lead clown, and that’s why I threw a pie at you.” Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center 0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 2:30 Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail 2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Sean Thompson, the protester accused of striking Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie during a charity dinner last week, appears in court Tuesday for his arraignment hearing. His attorney, Claire White, told reporters outside of the courtroom that a plea was no Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center 0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 2:30 Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail 2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Activist: 'I felt like I needed to do something jarring' to get mayor's attention Activist Sean Thompson, 32, is asking for felony and misdemeanor charges to be dropped related to his shoving a pie in Mayor Kevin Johnson's face last week. Thompson said Monday he wanted to get Johnson's attention before the mayor leaves office in Decemb Richard Chang The Sacramento Bee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center 0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 2:30 Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail 2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said he's "a little more guarded" after former Occupy protester Sean Thompson hit him in the face with a pie during a Sept. 21, 2016, benefit dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School. Johnson responded by striking back Jessica Hice jhice@sacbee.com

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case Pause 1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking 2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims 1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center 0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store 0:58 Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack 2:30 Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail 2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson 2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Attorney says activist who hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie should be released from jail Claire White, attorney for Sean Thompson, who allegedly hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie in the face Wednesday night, speaks on his behalf following his appearance in Sacramento Superior Court at the county jail on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 in Sacramento, Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee