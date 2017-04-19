Sacto 911

April 19, 2017 3:41 PM

Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in apartment parking lot

By Cathy Locke

A 15-month-old girl died Tuesday night after she was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in south Sacramento County.

The youngster was identified as Lily Yang on the Sacramento County coroner’s website.

The incident was reported at 9:14 p.m. in a parking lot at 7735 Stockton Blvd. Jason Yang, 34, started to drive a Honda forward as the toddler walked to the left rear area of the vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The driver felt an impact, stopped the vehicle and discovered the child had been struck.

Jason Yang immediately drove the girl to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, where she was declared dead, according to the CHP.

