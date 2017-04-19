Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 19, 2017 10:20 PM

Crime Q&A: Was 1987 murder at Domino’s pizza in Fair Oaks solved?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: I remember a murder of teens or young adults working at possibly a Domino’s pizza on Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Fair Oaks in the 1980s or early 1990s. Was it ever solved? I believe this took place before the Thrill Killer’s killings at a convenience store and Round Table.

Brina, Roseville

A: You may be thinking of the 1987 murder of 21-year-old Matthew Vincent Donovan, a clerk at Domino’s pizza at 8911 Madison Ave. in Fair Oaks.

Damian Toyebo of Orangevale was convicted of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery, and was sentenced in 1989 to 32 years to life in prison. Now 56 years old, he is at Folsom State Prison.

According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Toyebo entered the store shortly after 11 p.m., held Donovan – the only employee in the restaurant – at gunpoint and demanded money. He ordered Donovan to turn around and shot him in the back.

Donovan was able to crawl to to a phone and call 911. During the call, authorities said, Toyebo could be heard yelling obscenities at him and threatening to shoot him.

Deputies arrived and found Toyebo inside the store carrying an AR15-type assault rifle. Donovan also was found inside the store, lying in a pool of blood. He died several hours later at UC Davis Medical Center.

At the time of the shooting, Toyebo was on felony probation for a stabbing. He also had a 0.26 blood alcohol level, more than 2 1/2 times the legal level of intoxication, according to investigators.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case 2:32

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case
Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations 1:20

Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations
Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says 1:16

Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos