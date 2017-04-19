Crime Q&A: Was 1987 murder at Domino’s pizza in Fair Oaks solved?

Q: I remember a murder of teens or young adults working at possibly a Domino’s pizza on Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Fair Oaks in the 1980s or early 1990s. Was it ever solved? I believe this took place before the Thrill Killer’s killings at a convenience store and Round Table.
Brina, Roseville
A: You may be thinking of the 1987 murder of 21-year-old Matthew Vincent Donovan, a clerk at Domino’s pizza at 8911 Madison Ave. in Fair Oaks.
Damian Toyebo of Orangevale was convicted of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery, and was sentenced in 1989 to 32 years to life in prison. Now 56 years old, he is at Folsom State Prison.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Toyebo entered the store shortly after 11 p.m., held Donovan – the only employee in the restaurant – at gunpoint and demanded money. He ordered Donovan to turn around and shot him in the back.
Donovan was able to crawl to to a phone and call 911. During the call, authorities said, Toyebo could be heard yelling obscenities at him and threatening to shoot him.
Deputies arrived and found Toyebo inside the store carrying an AR15-type assault rifle. Donovan also was found inside the store, lying in a pool of blood. He died several hours later at UC Davis Medical Center.
At the time of the shooting, Toyebo was on felony probation for a stabbing. He also had a 0.26 blood alcohol level, more than 2 1/2 times the legal level of intoxication, according to investigators.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments