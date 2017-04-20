Sacto 911

April 20, 2017 9:44 AM

Social media post leads to arrest in Roseville credit card fraud case

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

An Auburn couple was arrested on a variety of charges after their images were viewed on a Placer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

The department last week posted a photo of two people using a stolen credit card to purchase $450 in merchandise at a Roseville Lowe’s store. Facebook followers thought they knew who the two were and deputies moved in to make an arrest.

Maurice Wilkes, 37, and Katherine Wilkes, 27, were arrested after attending court in Roseville on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and for having a controlled substance for sale.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Comments

