Sacramento jail considers installing safety barriers after two car crashes

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is considering adding permanent barriers at the Sacramento County Main Jail after two separate cars crashed into the facility earlier this year, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, department spokesman.

The car crashes, one that damaged a roll-up door on the side of the building and the other that wrecked through the jail’s front doors and into the lobby area, happened just over two weeks apart. The incidents highlighted both safety and security concerns for the building, Turnbull said.

“Luckily, those did happened in the very early hours and there weren’t any people on the sidewalks and the roadways,” he said. “But obviously, there is a concern when there is an intent to do that during the day. The target is more than the jail.”

The department is in the early planning stages and will have to go through a bidding process to weigh different options and look for funding for the security upgrades.

Vertical bollards, similar to the ones found in front of the state Capitol building or the Sacramento federal courthouse, are an option that the department is considering for the front of the building, which faces a busy section of I Street.

The department would likely need a different solution for the roll-up door. The entrance is used by deputies to transport inmates to and from the jail, Turnbull said.

Authorities said 54-year-old Craig Joseph Dumas drove a car into the building’s Sixth Street roll-up door early Feb. 24. Dumas was taken into custody and was charged with multiple felonies, including destroying or injuring a jail and vandalism.

Police said Dumas also called dispatchers and made a bomb threat before crashing the car into the jail.

A woman driving a sport-utility vehicle was arrested after the car rammed through the jail’s front doors and into the lobby area on March 11. Deputies arrested Latasha Marie Dora from Rancho Cordova, who was also charged with vandalism and destroying or injuring a jail.

No one was injured in either of the crashes. Concrete traffic barriers remain in front of the jail’s entrance as a temporary solution following the second crash, Turnbull said.