More video released of police beating in Del Paso Heights

The Sacramento Police Department released additional videos Thursday afternoon in connection to an April 11 incident in which a patrol officer punched a man in the face multiple times in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
The new videos, uploaded to Dropbox, show an alternately silent and upset Nandi Cain. In one video, Cain, 24, shouts profanities, spits and kicks at the back of a patrol vehicle after he was stopped for allegedly jaywalking and beaten by the unnamed officer. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at Cypress Street and Grand Avenue.
In another video, Cain remains quiet and compliant in the back of the squad car as his injuries, including a torn earlobe and swollen eye, are photographed at the department’s north-area command station on Marysville Boulevard.
Cain does not respond later when an officer driving him to the Sacramento County Main Jail asks him whether he was aware of an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Fresno County.
Previously released footage and witness video showed the incident unfold, with the officer telling Cain to stop and get on the ground after seeing what he called a jaywalking violation. The officer tackles Cain to the ground when he does not follow his commands, then punches him the face about 18 times.
Thursday’s release also included dashboard camera footage from responding units and aerial video taken from a police helicopter. An audio recording captures the patrol officer telling a dispatcher about an uncooperative subject about a minute after radioing in his location at Cypress Street and Grand Avenue.
Cain was briefly arrested in the incident and booked for resisting arrest and obstructing or delaying a police officer, but he was let go early the following day after police said they had insufficient evidence to hold him.
The officer involved in the incident is a two-year veteran with the department and was put on administrative leave. The department has launched a criminal investigation of the officer’s actions, as well as an internal affairs probe.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
