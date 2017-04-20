Sacto 911

April 20, 2017 10:05 PM

Man who presented forged documents to judges draws 12-year prison sentence

By Cathy Locke

A man involved in a family law case in El Dorado County has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading no contest to three counts of presenting false evidence to a judge.

Michael Wilson, 39, forged a total of nine documents and submitted them eleven times over the span of a year and a half, according to an El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office news release. Judges, prosecutors and investigators relied on the fake information in making decisions regarding civil and criminal charges.

“Fortunately, the documents were proven to be false before any negative consequences resulted from their admission,” the news release said.

In 2013, Wilson was the subject of a restraining order filed by his ex-fiance. Part of the order included supervised visitation for Wilson’s son. Wilson contested the order and the case dragged on for multiple years. While the case was pending in family court, Wilson forged documents that he presented to judges.

The fake documents included multiple reports from a private investigator and a letter from Child Protective Services that attempted to portray Wilson as a loving and doting father who never abused his ex-fiance or their son. They also indicated the ex-fiance was an aggressive person who abused him, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

When the family law case wasn’t going his way, Wilson forged additional documents in an effort to remove his ex-fiance’s attorney from the case. He forged a letter from the presiding judge in El Dorado County as well as a minute order supposedly from a retired judge. The documents, which Wilson submitted to the Placerville Police Department, stated that the attorney had engaged in misconduct that, if true, could have resulted in the attorney being prohibited from practicing law, the news release said.

Wilson also submitted forged documents to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for investigation of criminal charges against his ex-fiance. The documents, supposedly from a private investigator, accused his ex-fiance of charges including perjury and kidnapping a child.

“This case represents a complete manipulation of our entire system of justice,” District Attorney Vern Pierson said in a written statement. “Judges are put in a position where they have to rely on the information that’s presented to them in court. When the information proves to be false, it can have dire consequences for the individuals involved in that case as well as for the community at large.”

