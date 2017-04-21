3-year-old abducted by mother in Elk Grove

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a 3-year-old girl that was abducted by her mother in Elk Grove Thursday evening.
Kira Chen, 3, was picked up by her mother, Panpan Chen, 29, from a home in the 3000 block of Babson Drive just around 6:30 p.m., police said. Chen arrived at the home with an older female, unknown to the Chen family, police added.
Chen’s cellphone has been turned off and her location is unknown. Police are concerned Chan may flee to China where she has family, and they report she has made suicidal statements in the past week.
Kira is described as being 2-feet-6-inches, with brown, collar-length hair. She was last seen wearing a light grey long-sleeved shirt, gray and blue polka dot leggings, and pink shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at (916) 714-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers to Crime Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
Comments