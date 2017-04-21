Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 21, 2017 7:25 AM

Man dies after late-night fire in Arden Arcade area

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A man died after a fire late Thursday in the Arden Arcade area, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports.

The rear portion of a single-story home in the 1300 block of Morse Avenue erupted in flames about 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

An man believed to be in his 30s was rescued, but later died at a local area hospital. His name was not released. According to a fire district news release, two dogs were also rescued and are in good health.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames and investigators determined the fire was caused accidentally. The damage is estimated to be about $100,000.

The fire district encourages homeowners and renters to test smoke alarms in the home, keep space heaters at lest 3 feet from anything combustible and use flame-less candles when possible.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.'

'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' 11:32

'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.'
Couple arrested outside Roseville court 1:11

Couple arrested outside Roseville court
Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident 0:25

Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos