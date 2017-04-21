Man dies after late-night fire in Arden Arcade area

A man died after a fire late Thursday in the Arden Arcade area, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports.
The rear portion of a single-story home in the 1300 block of Morse Avenue erupted in flames about 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.
An man believed to be in his 30s was rescued, but later died at a local area hospital. His name was not released. According to a fire district news release, two dogs were also rescued and are in good health.
Fire crews quickly put out the flames and investigators determined the fire was caused accidentally. The damage is estimated to be about $100,000.
The fire district encourages homeowners and renters to test smoke alarms in the home, keep space heaters at lest 3 feet from anything combustible and use flame-less candles when possible.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
