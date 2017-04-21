Sacto 911

April 21, 2017 9:36 AM

Man identified after fatal crash on Power Inn Road

By Jessica Hice

One man has been identified after he and another person died Thursday afternoon in a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle on Power Inn Road at 53rd Avenue in Sacramento.

Tony Martinez, 45, of Sacramento, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Power Inn Road toward 53rd Avenue when he collided with the passenger side of a sedan turning onto 53rd Avenue from Power Inn Road about 3:48 p.m., police said.

Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Matthew said an 18-year-old female passenger in the sedan died at an area hospital. Her name has not been released. The driver of sedan suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Matthew said.

Investigators are still determining of alcohol or drugs were involved, Matthew said.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos