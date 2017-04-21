Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire
Sacramento Fire Department crews battled a house fire Friday morning in the 8300 block of La Riviera Drive. Two adults were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The fire's cause is under investigation.
Sacramento Fire Department
