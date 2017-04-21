Two arrested in Valentine’s Day shootout at Golden Corral

Police announced the arrest of two men in a Valentine’s Day shootout at the Golden Corral restaurant in south Sacramento.
Two people were injured in the shooting, which occurred at 8:37 p.m. Feb. 14 at the restaurant in the 7700 block of West Stockton Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they learned that two groups of people had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant, which was crowded because of Valentine’s Day. The argument had escalated and people in each group pulled out guns and shot at each other, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.
One of the wounded was a Sacramento resident who was determined not to have been associated with either group involved in the argument. The other person, from Vallejo, was associated with the groups, according to police.
The Police Department’s gang unit took over the investigation.
With the assistance of the community and the Davis Police Department, detectives identified two suspects: 21-year-old Dan Martin of Sacramento and 20-year-old Allen Pina of Vallejo.
Martin was arrested March 16 in Sacramento and booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and probation violation.
Allen was arrested by U.S. marshals in Vallejo on Monday, according to the news release. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offenses.
At the request of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, photos of Martin and Pina have not been released due to the ongoing investigation, the news release said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
