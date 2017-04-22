Sacto 911

April 22, 2017 11:24 AM

Suspect dies, police officer wounded in Yuba City shooting

By Mark Glover

A 43-year-old man has died in what officials said was an early Saturday morning exchange of gunfire with Yuba City police.

A police officer sustained non-life-threatening gun shot wound during the incident, police said.

Police said the incident began about 1:30 a.m., when officers spotted a man leaning into the window of a motor vehicle in the parking area of the Econo Lodge at 730 Palora Ave. Officers stopped to ask the man if the vehicle belonged to him, but the suspect fled on foot. Police said shots were fired in the subsequent chase.

Specific details of the suspect’s death have not yet been released. Police did say the man’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The name of the wounded officer was not released. Police said the officer was recovering at UC Davis Medical Center.

Police said the suspect was wanted on a $500,000 kidnapping warrant issued by Marysville police.

