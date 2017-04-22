Four people injured in two-car crash in Del Paso Heights

Four people were injured in a two-car collision in Del Paso Heights where one of the drivers was being investigated for possibly being under the influence.
All four were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.
Matthew said three of the victims were riding in one car and one in the other in the 5:31 p.m. wreck at Harris Avenue and Elm Street.
She said at least one person in each car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters.
The driver of one of the vehicles was being evaluated for possibly being under the influence, according to Matthew.
