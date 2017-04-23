Stockton police investigating homicide

Stockton police are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of W. Acacia Street, the department said Sunday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 6:11 a.m. Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Stockton Police Department said on its Facebook page. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for two possible suspects described as Hispanic males, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 190 lbs. They were last seen running west along Acacia Street, the department said.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
