April 24, 2017 6:53 AM

Fire causes $150,000 damage to Woodland home

Woodland firefighters extinguished a blaze in a home near the Yolo County fairgrounds Sunday night but not before the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the large fire on the exterior of the home near 6th Street and Gum Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning toward the rear of the single-family home.

Firefighters put the fire out and remained on the scene until after midnight. Surrounding fire agencies provided backup while Woodland Fire Department firefighters handled mop-up of the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

