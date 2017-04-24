Fire causes $150,000 damage to Woodland home

Woodland firefighters extinguished a blaze in a home near the Yolo County fairgrounds Sunday night but not before the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
Firefighters were dispatched to the large fire on the exterior of the home near 6th Street and Gum Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning toward the rear of the single-family home.
Firefighters put the fire out and remained on the scene until after midnight. Surrounding fire agencies provided backup while Woodland Fire Department firefighters handled mop-up of the blaze.
Nobody was injured in the fire. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
