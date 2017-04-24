Sacto 911

April 24, 2017 7:46 AM

Phone scammers tell Placer County residents they have arrest warrants

By Bill Lindelof

Law-abiding citizens in Placer County are getting bogus calls from scammers who say they have warrants out for their arrest.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office notes on its Facebook page that the department’s jail staff is getting worried queries from the public asking whether they have pending warrants for their arrest. The calls the citizens are receiving on their personal phones even show the sheriff’s office phone number of (530) 889-7800 on caller ID.

The scam artists are asking for money and using the name Kelly Smith. Some potential scam victims noted a foreign accent on the part of the perpetrator.

Deputies advise that people with warrants for their arrest are generally not notified by telephone and give this advice: “Do not send money or give personal information. Just hang up!”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

Bill Lindelof
Cathy Locke
Nashelly Chavez
Jessica Hice
Darrell Smith
