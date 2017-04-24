Woman, 20, dies when her vehicle hits pillar at former Sleep Train Arena

A young woman died of injuries suffered early Saturday morning when her vehicle hit a large pillar at the old Sleep Train Arena.
Officers responded to the crash about 3:30 a.m. Saturday where the driver was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Karina Estrada Evans, 20, of Sacramento.
Sacramento police said that her vehicle collided with a large pillar at the entrance to the former sports complex near Terracina Drive and Truxel Road. Police traffic investigators and the coroner’s office are investigating her death.
