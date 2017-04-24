Alleged shooter booked in killing two at suspected Sacramento marijuana grow house

Sacramento police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting to death two people on a south Sacramento street Sunday in an apparent robbery and home invasion at suspected illegal marijuana grow house.

The men killed in the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting have not been identified. Their suspected killer was identified by police as Sean Huang, 46, of Sacramento.

He was booked into Sacramento County Jail Sunday night on two counts of suspicion of murder. Homicide investigators believe he acted alone in the shootings.

Huang was arrested at a hospital where he had gone to have treatment of an injury that police believe was suffered at the crime scene. Huang had been identified early-on as a person who played a role in the events that unfolded in the 5900 block of 68th Street.

When officers arrived they found the two bodies lying in the road.

A police spokeswoman said that violent crimes associated with marijuana growing operations have been on the rise.