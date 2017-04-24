Suspected fugitive from Sacramento mall parking lot shooting arrested in Siskiyou County

A man wanted in the shooting of a visitor to a Sacramento mall parking lot last month has been arrested where deputies say he was hiding out in plain sight in Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou County deputies said that they arrested Bailey Henry, 19, about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the town of Dorris, population 900 residents. Henry was wanted in a shooting in Sacramento on March 7.

The night of the shooting, Sacramento police reported that gunfire was reported first at 8:41 p.m. at the intersection of Arden Way and Heritage Lane. Two vehicles were involved in a chase westbound on Arden Way when the gunfire occurred.

The vehicles then pulled into the Arden Fair parking lot and gunfire was exchanged. There, an innocent bystander was shot in the arm. She was taken to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Sacramento police told Siskiyou authorities that Henry may be in their county. Both the Sacramento police and local deputies linked him to a home in Dorris.

On Saturday, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Pannell was on patrol in the Dorris area when he saw a man matching Henry’s description. Pannell took Henry into custody.

“Deputy Pannell’s actions were courageous and his arrest of the suspect was a good piece of police work," said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Siskiyou County was also recently the scene of the high-profile arrest of a Tennessee fugitive. Tad Cummins, 50, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas, a freshman at the high school where Cummins once taught.

Cummins was taken into custody on Thursday and the student was safely rescued near Cecilville, Siskiyou County.