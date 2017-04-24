Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 24, 2017 8:36 PM

Man convicted in south Sacramento chase, carjacking

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man arrested after leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in south Sacramento has been convicted of carjacking and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Jamar Stevens, 32, also was found guilty Wednesday of negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading police officers, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 28, 2015, Sacramento police officers attempted to stop Stevens who was spotted driving a stolen vehicle near Mack Road and Center Parkway. Stevens tried to evade police, driving onto a dead-end street and then running off on foot into a backyard.

Stevens tried to kick in the back door of a home before firing a single round into the sliding glass door to enter the home. Once inside, he held the resident at gunpoint and demanded the victim’s vehicle, the news release said.

Officers saw Stevens fleeing in the resident’s truck, and a second vehicle chase ensued.

When the truck became disabled, Stevens got out and ran into the stadium at Luther Burbank High School, where he tried to enter the concession building by firing a round at the door. Unable to get inside, he finally surrendered to officers, the news release said.

Stevens’ has multiple convictions for domestic violence, vehicle theft, evading police and resisting arrest dating back to 2004, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He is to be sentenced June 2 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Savage.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento
Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions 30:23

Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions
Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire 1:01

Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos