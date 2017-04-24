Man convicted in south Sacramento chase, carjacking

A man arrested after leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in south Sacramento has been convicted of carjacking and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Jamar Stevens, 32, also was found guilty Wednesday of negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading police officers, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
On Nov. 28, 2015, Sacramento police officers attempted to stop Stevens who was spotted driving a stolen vehicle near Mack Road and Center Parkway. Stevens tried to evade police, driving onto a dead-end street and then running off on foot into a backyard.
Stevens tried to kick in the back door of a home before firing a single round into the sliding glass door to enter the home. Once inside, he held the resident at gunpoint and demanded the victim’s vehicle, the news release said.
Officers saw Stevens fleeing in the resident’s truck, and a second vehicle chase ensued.
When the truck became disabled, Stevens got out and ran into the stadium at Luther Burbank High School, where he tried to enter the concession building by firing a round at the door. Unable to get inside, he finally surrendered to officers, the news release said.
Stevens’ has multiple convictions for domestic violence, vehicle theft, evading police and resisting arrest dating back to 2004, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
He is to be sentenced June 2 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Savage.
