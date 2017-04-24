Man draws 446 year sentence for sex assaults, robberies

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 446 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults and robberies in Sacramento County.
Jerry West Jr. was convicted in February of two counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of assault with intent to commit forcible oral copulation, attempted forcible copulation, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping for purposes of robbery and oral copulation, four counts of robbery and carjacking, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. The jury also found that the crimes involved multiple victims and the use of a firearm.
West was sentenced Friday by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang.
The case involved a series of assaults in 2015.
On Aug. 31, 2015, West put a gun to a woman’s head and demanded her cellphone. He then groped her before fleeing in her vehicle, according to the news release.
On Sept. 22, 2015, two women were in a parked vehicle when West opened the car door, placed a gun to the passenger’s head and demanded money. He then put the gun to the driver’s head and demanded her property before pistol-whipping her.
He groped both victims at gunpoint and forced one of the women to engage in a sex act. When West and the driver struggled over West’s gun, he fired at both women but missed them, the news release said.
Three days later, on Sept. 25, 2015, West grabbed a woman and covered her mouth. He then dragged her into Sacramento’s Southside Park, where he demanded her property, groped her and threatened her life if she screamed or ran, according to the news release.
The woman broke free and ran to a nearby home, where she called 911. The woman’s cellphone was traced to West. Prosecutors reported that DNA evidence linked West to the first two attacks.
West has two prior strike convictions under California’s “three strikes” law, for carjacking involving separate victims.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments