Hospitalized jail inmate, 76, dies awaiting trial on federal murder charges

A 76-year-old man being held in the Sacramento County Jail on federal murder charges has died.
The man, who had been in jail since Dec. 1, died shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at a local hospital. He had been in the hospital since April 6, suffering from significant health problems, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family, but the description of the individual’s circumstances matched that of Silas Duane Boston, a former Sacramento man charged with killing two British tourists in the Caribbean nearly four decades ago. His lawyers told a federal judge last week that Boston has been hospitalized, and that he might be gravely ill and unable to face trial.
In accordance with department procedures, the Sheriff’s Department will complete and inmate death investigation, the news release said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
