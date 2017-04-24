Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 24, 2017 9:24 PM

Hospitalized jail inmate, 76, dies awaiting trial on federal murder charges

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 76-year-old man being held in the Sacramento County Jail on federal murder charges has died.

The man, who had been in jail since Dec. 1, died shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at a local hospital. He had been in the hospital since April 6, suffering from significant health problems, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family, but the description of the individual’s circumstances matched that of Silas Duane Boston, a former Sacramento man charged with killing two British tourists in the Caribbean nearly four decades ago. His lawyers told a federal judge last week that Boston has been hospitalized, and that he might be gravely ill and unable to face trial.

In accordance with department procedures, the Sheriff’s Department will complete and inmate death investigation, the news release said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento
Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions 30:23

Videos targeted in 2013 court fight show controversial prisoner extractions
Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire 1:01

Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos