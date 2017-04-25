Sacramento coroner identifies man, 18, killed outside suspected marijuana growing house

Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies have identified one of the young adults killed in a shooting on Sunday outside a suspected marijuana growing house in south Sacramento.

The first of the two people identified in the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting is Glen Myers, 18, of Sacramento. A memorial to the second person shot and killed has grown near the shooting scene, but the Coroner’s Department has not released the person’s name.

Police have arrested Sean Huang, 46, of Sacramento on suspicion of murder in their deaths. Homicide investigators said they believe he acted alone.

Huang was arrested at a hospital where he had gone for treatment of an injury that police believe was suffered at the crime scene. Huang had been identified early on as a person of interest in the events that unfolded in the 5900 block of 68th Street near Lemon Hill Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the two bodies lying in the road. A police spokeswoman said violent crimes associated with marijuana growing operations have been on the rise.