Man with trauma to upper body is found dead along Fair Oaks Boulevard

Sacramento County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along Fair Oaks Boulevard early Tuesday.
The man in his 30s was unresponsive and had upper body trauma when Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard The man was pronounced dead at the scene near Fulton Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.
The dead man has not been identified.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
