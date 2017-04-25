Sacto 911

April 25, 2017 10:38 AM

Citrus Heights police advises parents to keep track of kids after three go missing

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Citrus Heights police sent a news release advising parents to keep track of their offspring after officers spent valuable patrol time overnight looking for three children.

“Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s activities, including social media postings, and their whereabouts,” police noted in the release.

The release said that at about 11:30 p.m. Monday police officers were dispatched to look for a missing child. The child was supposed to be home by 7 p.m. after playing basketball with friends.

However, he never came home. Police later learned there were two other missing children and that the missing juveniles were probably together.

Officers investigated through the night and ultimately found them all about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex near the basketball game. The three missing children were with several other juveniles.

All the children were found unharmed and returned to their parents.

“It is important to know who your children are associating with and have open communication with those parents,” the news release said. “A positive outcome in these matters requires timely reporting of missing or overdue persons, regardless of age.”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

