Crime Q&A: What happened to special-education teacher accused in child porn case?

Q: I remember a special-education teacher by the name of Mark Cline who worked for the Sacramento City Unified School District a few years back. Supposedly he was found having sexual pictures of underage children on his computer. What happened to his case? Did he serve jail time?
Renee, Sacramento
A: Mark Allen Cline pleaded guilty in 2013 to receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to federal court records available online, he was sentenced in February 2015 to 70 months in prison, followed by 180 months of supervised release. The plea agreement states that he is also required to register as a sex offender. The Federal Bureau of Prison’s online inmate locator indicates that Cline was released in April 2016.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Cline, a Stockton resident and former special-education teacher at Will C. Wood Middle School in Sacramento, was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2011 for receipt and possession of child pornography. He had been arrested in December 2010 at his home after San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies found child pornography on his computer.
He was initially charged with possession of child pornography by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office before the federal grand jury returned its indictment.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
