Stretch of Gerber Road closed during morning commute to fix damaged power pole

Traffic is being detoured on Gerber Road during the morning commute so that utility crews can repair damage to a power pole.
The crash of a vehicle into the pole on Gerber Road near Wilbur Road was reported to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic management center about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The crash heavily damaged the pole, causing closure of a portion of Gerber Road east of Power Inn Road.
Sacramento Municipal Utility District crews were on the scene repairing the damage but the stretch of Gerber near Wilbur Road was expected to remain closed until 11 a.m. Utility crews have mostly restored power that had initially cut electricity to 18,000 residents.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
