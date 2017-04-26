Watch huge Highway 101 landslide send Caltrans workers running

A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as Caltrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.
Fatal stabbing on Bell Street

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether the fatal stabbing of a woman at the Bell Oaks Apartments on Bell Street is connected to the death of a man identified as her nephew, whose body was found early Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Dramatic truck fire in Turlock

The Turlock Fire Department responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue on Monday around 3 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

