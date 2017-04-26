Watch huge Highway 101 landslide send Caltrans workers running

A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as Caltrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.
Kayy Botelho, 17, and Paige Kazanjian, 15, both students at Highlands High School, respond to a homicide investigation under way Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017, after a body was found on the school's soccer field.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether the fatal stabbing of a woman at the Bell Oaks Apartments on Bell Street is connected to the death of a man identified as her nephew, whose body was found early Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.
Candles remain lit after a vigil for two young adults killed in a shooting early Sunday outside a suspected marijuana growing house in south Sacramento. Sacramento police said the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on the 5900 block of 68th Street.
The Turlock Fire Department responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue on Monday around 3 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew describes the details of the shooting on the 5900 block of 68th Street Sunday. Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion on an illegal marijuana grow, Matthew said.
This is one of the videos filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento in 2013 of mentally ill inmates being forcibly removed from cells inside California prisons. The videos were part of a legal fight by attorneys for the inmates to force landmark changes in what type of force may be used against mentally ill prisoners.
Sacramento Fire Department crews battled a house fire Friday morning in the 8300 block of La Riviera Drive. Two adults were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The fire's cause is under investigation.
Sacramento Fire Department personnel credit a fire-rated door for giving two people living in a home on La Riviera Drive time to escape a fire that started in the home's garage, destroying a vehicle parked inside and causing extensive damage on Friday, April 21, 2017. Despite the intensity of the blaze, firefighters kept destruction from spreading further.
In his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance as a suspect in the shooting deaths of four men, Kori Muhammad yelled "Let black people go, and reparations!" on Friday, April 20, 2017. Note: Judge Kent Hamlin did not allow the media to photograph or video-record Muhammad in the courtroom.
Sacramento police released more videos Thursday of an April jaywalking stop that resulted in an officer punching a man who ignored his commands. Handcuffed in a squad car, the beaten man - Nandi Cain, 24 - laments his life.