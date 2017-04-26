Watch huge Highway 101 landslide send Caltrans workers running

A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as Caltrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.