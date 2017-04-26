Man clinging to piling rescued from river across from Old Sacramento

A man spotted clinging to a piling in the Sacramento River across from Old Sacramento was rescued late Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said a call was received about 5:25 p.m. reporting a man clinging to a piling in the river across from the Delta King. Sacramento and West Sacramento fire department crews pulled the man from the water about 20 minutes later. Harvey said the man’s condition was being evaluated and he did not know whether he would require treatment at a hospital.
Items including clothing and a cane were found on a nearby wharf, and Harvey said it was unclear whether the man accidentally ended up in the water or intentionally went into the river.
