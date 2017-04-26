Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 26, 2017 6:31 PM

Man clinging to piling rescued from river across from Old Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man spotted clinging to a piling in the Sacramento River across from Old Sacramento was rescued late Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said a call was received about 5:25 p.m. reporting a man clinging to a piling in the river across from the Delta King. Sacramento and West Sacramento fire department crews pulled the man from the water about 20 minutes later. Harvey said the man’s condition was being evaluated and he did not know whether he would require treatment at a hospital.

Items including clothing and a cane were found on a nearby wharf, and Harvey said it was unclear whether the man accidentally ended up in the water or intentionally went into the river.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Parents of slain woman speak out

Parents of slain woman speak out 0:43

Parents of slain woman speak out
Sheriff's Department spokesman describes fatal attack 1:24

Sheriff's Department spokesman describes fatal attack
Sacramento's most wanted: 'Cheeto' and 'Playboy' join list of local fugitives 2:24

Sacramento's most wanted: 'Cheeto' and 'Playboy' join list of local fugitives

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos