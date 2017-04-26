Crime Q&A: Was anyone charged in beating death of young mother at Del Paso Heights home?

Q: Has anyone ever been charged in the murder of Kimberly Ann Norby Romano in Del Paso Heights on Nov. 15, 1997? She was left dead with her two babies.
Doubler, Sacramento
A: No arrests have been reported in the November 1997 slaying of 26-year-old Kimberly Romano, who was found beaten to death inside her home on Dayton Avenue in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
Romano’s mother found her on the living room floor. Romano’s 1-year-old daughter and 2-year-old stepdaughter were sitting on the sofa next to her body, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.
Police said at the time that there was no sign of a break-in, although a bag, a purse, a videocassette recorder and a television were reported missing and apparently stolen.
Romano’s husband, Frank Romano, was in Sacramento County Jail when she was killed. He was awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with a botched robbery in November 1996 in which he allegedly shot and killed his accomplice as the intended victim fled. According to Sacramento Superior Court records available online, the murder and attempted robbery charges against Romano were dismissed in January 1998.
